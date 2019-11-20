Colder and snowier November doesn't throw off VTrans' projects

A colder and snowier November didn't throw a wrench into the end of construction season for VTrans.

The WCAX weather team pulled data for this month so far and found that on average, it's been about 7.9 degrees colder than usual. Several days this month have been about 20 degrees colder than usual and there have been an average of 8.2 inches more snowfall than usual too.

VTrans officials said those conditions have not impacted construction around the state. They had their paving projects buttoned up by the start of the month after learning from last November's cold temps.

"Historically, we've had some late winters, or late falls if you want to put it that way. And last year was an early winter. So, that got everyone back on their toes knowing that the weather can be unpredictable. So, we were better prepared this year," said VTrans' Bill Farley.

The agency has some work that continues through the winter on non-paving projects. Asphalt plants usually close around Thanksgiving.

