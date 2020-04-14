Collecting reminders of the times with the Vermont Historical Society

The Vermont Historical Society is attempting to depict the times of COVID-19, and its place in history, and everyone can participate.

"We have set up a website to encourage people to make donations of photographs and stories, their, their thoughts about being at home under the COVID-19, stay at home stay safe, and then we're also hoping people will start thinking about artifacts that will show us this time," said V.H.S. Librarian, Paul Carnahan. "This is the event of our time. I mean there's nothing like it that's ever happened. And we really need to document what we've been doing, and what we're feeling. People are going to want to know this in 10, 25, 50 years; they're going to want to know how people spent the spring of 2020 under the COVID-19 lockdown.

And is this is one of the major events of the 21st century? According to Carnahan, "Oh my goodness, yes, no, certainly."

"I mean we're just starting the 21st century, but it's hard to imagine now any event that would come even close to this, Carnahan said.

And what will V.H.S. be collecting?

"I mean the easy thing is, photographs and people's remembrances people's diaries people's journals on various literary works that they that they create to express their feelings during this time. As far as three-dimensional objects go it's going to be interesting to see what we can find to document the time period," Carnahan said, adding that the Society plans to eventually involve signs and face masks.

"All the sorts of face masks, that people are making," he said.

"This is very unusual," continued Carnahan. "We've never done any sort of intake operation like this. It really is the unique, unique time in a unique project."