Collection sites across our region for National Drug Take Back Day

You can protect your family's health and the environment in one go this weekend. Saturday is the 18th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Vermonters can bring unused and unneeded medicines to 60 different drop-off sites around the state.

This keeps drugs out of the wrong hands and from being flushed into our water supply.

This year, e-cigarette and vaping devices will also be accepted with the batteries removed.

Saturday, you can drop off medicine at most pharmacies, police and sheriff's departments.

If you miss it, many hospitals and pharmacies have drop-offs all year long.

So far in 2019, the Vermont Department of Health says about 6,300 pounds of drugs have been collected.

New York state is doing the same on Saturday with prescriptions and vaping products.

The state will partner with local law enforcement for hundreds of drop-off locations. Health care facilities are also on board, including long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

The official event in New York on Saturday runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Click here to find a site near you.