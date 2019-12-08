College Football Playoff pairings: LSU vs. Oklahoma; Ohio State vs. Clemson

LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

The selection committee revealed the pairings for the national semifinal.

The 13-member committee chose SEC champion LSU as the top seed. The Tigers will head back to Atlanta for its playoff game to face the Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

Big Ten champion Ohio State will ACC and defending champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Phoenix that same day.

The national championship game is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.