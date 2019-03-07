College of St. Joseph fights to remain open

College of St. Joseph officials say they have found a potential partner institution to keep the school open and accredited ahead of an April 1 deadline.

The school was placed on probation last year by the New England Association of Schools because its financial resources did not meet standards. CSJ has struggled with enrollment and revenue issues.

In a statement Wednesday, President Jennifer Scott said, "I'm very optimistic about our plans to move forward. We are still working on the structure of this partnership as well as a transition plan to get us through the remainder of our probation period, but we're feeling very positive at this point in the process."

There's no word yet on the partner institution. Scott says the next step is to present a plan to the board of trustees and to the New England Commission of High Education.

The announcement comes at a time of deep concern for small colleges around the region. Southern Vermont College in Bennington announced Monday it was closing, and Green Mountain College in January said it was also closing after the spring semester.

Former CSJ president Larry Jensen said last April the school had only $500,000 left of its $5 million endowment.

University of Vermont economist Art Woolf told WCAX Monday the college closures are the beginning of a very long-term problem. "It's really a regional trend," Woolf said. "And Vermont is kind of leading the region."