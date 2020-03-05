US colleges that rely on foreign students expected to take coronavirus hit

Universities that rely on international enrollment are expected to take a big hit in the next academic year as canceled entrance exams and travel restrictions in China because of the coronavirus make it impossible for students to enroll and attend college.

Over 660,000 Chinese students study abroad annually. Close to half of them study at schools in the United States, where they represent the largest group of foreign students by far.

Universities have begun planning to enroll admitted students initially through online programs, accepting alternatives to traditional standardized tests and considering virtual orientations for students and their families in China.

