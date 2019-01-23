Colston appointed to replace Bissonnette in Vt. Statehouse

Winooski has a new representative at the Vermont Statehouse.

Hal Colston was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, appointed the Democrat to replace longtime lawmaker Clem Bissonnette who has moved out of the district.

Colston says he is the first African-American man to serve in the House from Chittenden County.

If you're wondering why our Republican governor appointed a Democrat to the Statehouse, Phil Scott's office says it's tradition to replace on outgoing lawmaker with someone from the same party.