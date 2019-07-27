Combat Vets rally and ride in the NEK

Throughout last week, and into the weekend the Vermont's Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is hosting the annual Region 3 Rally in Newport, Vermont.

Hundreds of CVMA Vets from as far as New Jersey and Delaware, made their way to Newport to spend the special occasion with other combat veterans, and they say as long as they're with other veterans, they're home.

"We like to think of it as wind therapy," said Jim "Popeyes" Naso, CVMA New Jersey State Representative.

Some rode more than 500 miles to the Northeast Kingdom.

"It's a family. Even though I'm from Delaware, we're all part of the big family of combat vets, said Jim McDaniel, CVMA Delaware State Representative.

Saturday, that family came together to honor service and sacrifice with the National Anthem, a 21-musket salute and recognition of Vermont's Alpha Omega members, or those who've passed.

CVMA is a national association of combat veterans from all branches of the military who ride motorcycles as a hobby. The 5-day Region 3 Rally is a time for members in the northeast to meet, dine and ride in support of one another.

"You're working with and being around people that have the same experience as you, said McDaniel.

"When they're with their brothers who have understood war, they feel comfortable. They don't have to watch their back," said Brittanny Torres, New Jersey, combat auxiliary.

The organization's mission is Vets, helping Vets.

For Vietnam Veterans like Jim "Popeyes" Naso, one of the key pieces of this event is addressing the issues vets face every day.

"From Vietnam on down, anybody that's been in a combat zone is going to suffer some form of PTSD, some more than others," said Naso.

Raising awareness about mental illness among Vets was a key focus of the rally.

"It's very important that we reach out to all these guys and give them a purpose to go on," Naso said.

"It needs much more attention than what it gets," said Torres.

Combat Veterans say the rally allows them to look back at what they've accomplished, and look forward to a bright future.

"It was our privilege to serve and I think it was their privilege to serve," said World War II Veteran Donald Buschman of Shelburne.

The five-day event kicked off Wednesday, and wraps up on Sunday morning with a farewell breakfast.