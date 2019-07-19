Comcast closing Vermont's only call center

Comcast's only call center in Vermont is laying off 35 people.

A statement from the company says it's consolidating its Vermont and Enfield, Connecticut call centers.

Employees have a choice to take a severance package, transfer to Enfield, a transition to a new position, or continue doing their job virtually from home.

We spoke with one of the 35 people who say most workers at the Vermont call center will not take another job with Comcast.

The virtual jobs will most likely have split shifts from 8 AM to noon, then from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M., and they will have to work weekends.

Employees have a few weeks to make their decision.

The center closes October 11th.