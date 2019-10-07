Comcast reaches deal with Vermont Public Utility Commission

The Vermont Public Utility Commission has reached an agreement with Comcast to continue to allow the company to be a cable television provider in the state while offering benefits for local cable access channels.

For any cable provider to operate inside Vermont they must have a Certificate of Public Good, which must be renewed every 10 years. A renewal requires the support of local stations.

Among the requirements for Comcast is the construction of at least 350 miles of new cable line and preservation of existing public, educational and government remote origin sites.

The agreement was finalized on Oct. 1.

