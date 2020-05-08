Comcast to expand rural broadband to hundreds more Vermonters

Comcast is partnering with the state to expand its network to get faster broadband internet to hundreds of low-income Vermonters in rural areas.

Seven Vermont communities including Arlington, Berlin, Derby, Newport Town, Salisbury, Sheldon and Winhall are getting expanded services by the end of 2020.

The expansion will start this summer and should be complete by the end of the year.

Comcast says the project will connect more than 430 addresses to broadband service.

"As Vermont continues to manage the COVID-19 emergency, we recognize that our company plays an important role in helping residents stay connected and we appreciate the support of Governor Scott and his team, especially during this unprecedented time," said Dennis Mathew, senior vice president of Comcast's Western New England Region.

In April, Public Service Commissioner June Tierney issued a call to action to Vermont's utilities to deliver temporary emergency support for internet access.