Commander of Vermont Air National Guard retiring

The commander of the Vermont Air National Guard is retiring after more than 30 years with the organization

Col. David Smith flew F-16 fighter jets for more than two decades. Vermont F-16 pilots were the first military pilots flying over New York City after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, and Smith helped the Guard patrol the skies there for 122 consecutive days.

He commanded at all levels while serving in the 158th Fighter Wing.

Smith graduated from UVM in 1987 and attended the Academy of Military Science in 1989.

Brig. Gen. Steven Lambrecht will take over at the Guard for Smith. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for early next year.