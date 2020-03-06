Committee backs bill bolstering conflict of interest rules

A New Hampshire House committee is backing legislation that would strengthen rules about conflicts of interest.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the bill would require lawmakers to recuse themselves if they or members of their households would be affected by the outcome of a bill more than the general public.

It was drafted by Republican Rep. Ned Gordon.

The proposal follows last year's finding by the Legislative Ethics Committee that on at least three occasions in 2018 House Majority Leader Doug Ley should have recused himself for a conflict of interest. Democratic Rep.

Janet Wall says the bill would require adjustments, but believes lawmakers can adapt.

