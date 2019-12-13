NH committee denies $46M federal grant for charter schools

A New Hampshire legislative committee has voted against accepting a $46 million federal grant to expand the number of charter schools in the state, saying it would have jeopardized the health of public traditional schools and existing charter schools. But Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he was “sickened” by the vote.

The Democratic-majority Joint Fiscal Committee had tabled the grant this year. Committee representatives said the grant would have cost New Hampshire taxpayers millions of dollars. Sununu, a Republican, said there are currently over 1,300 New Hampshire students on waiting lists to get into public charter schools.

