Common diabetes drug shows promise for keeping weight off

New research points out the dangers of skipping breakfast and a common diabetes medicine shows promise for weight loss. Here's a look at Tuesday's top health stories.

A common diabetes drug appears to help maintain weight loss in the long term.

A study from Louisiana State University followed patients who lost at least 5 percent of their body weight in a year. Researchers found patients who were given metformin had greater success at maintaining their weight loss 6-15 years later compared to patients who were given a placebo.

Skipping breakfast is linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular death.

A long-term study found participants who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular-related death compared to participants who ate breakfast every day.

And a new study of children 6-12 finds playing video games is generally not harmful to the social development of boys. But researchers in Norway also found that girls who spent more time playing video games at age 10 developed weaker social skills than girls who didn't play as many video games.