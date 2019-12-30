Community Health hires new CEO

The largest network of providers of primary care, pediatric medical care and dental services in Vermont's Rutland County has a new leader.

Donald Reuther this month became the new CEO of Community Health, which served 75 percent of the people in Rutland County. He succeeds Grant Whitmer, the organization’s first CEO.

Reuther said he inherited a “very solid organization,” but there is always room for improvement. He says preventive medicine is the best way to keep health care costs affordable. Community Health, which also serves southern Addison County, has offices in Rutland, Brandon, Castleton, West Pawlet and Shoreham.

