Community celebrates Vt. Korean War Veteran with car parade

Social distancing couldn't keep people in Hyde park from honoring a local veteran. Dozens in the community got in their vehicles for a car parade in Hyde Park.

Patriotic music filled the air in Hyde Park on Sunday, as Korean War veteran Corporal Ashley Madden listened and watched from his window. Neighbors, friends and fellow veterans circled his home in their cars.

The group wave American flags and held signs of appreciation for Madden, who founded and is the Commander of the Hyde Park VFW Post 7779.

"He started organizing that in 1986 and then the post was actually built in 1987. He also is a leading contributor to the veterans of foreign wars Cemetery in Randolph," said Madden's daughter, Donna GoodHale.

GoodHale says her 92-year-old dad has lived a full and wonderful life, and is now on end-of-life care after suffering a heart attack in November and falling last week. She says her dad hasn't had any visitors in the last few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We haven't been allowed to have people come in and be able to thank him and enjoy his last few days," GoodHale said.

Madden, who loves patriotic parades says the tribute was perfect.

"I loved it," he said from the window.