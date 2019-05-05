Community comes together to fund field trips

Milton Community Color Run was held Sunday at Bombardier Park. The annual fundraiser is organized by the Milton PTA, a volunteer organization of parents, teachers and administrators.

The event featured music, games, concessions and over $2,000 in Raffle prizes.

This year the event says they had over 475 participants and 30 local sponsors.

According to organizers, the event raised over $12,000 with 100% of expenses being covered by the sponsors. The money raised will help off set the costs of field trips for the Elementary and Middle School.