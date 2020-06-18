Community corrections officer accused of sexual exploitation

Police say a community corrections officer sexually exploited a woman he was supervising.

Vermont State Police say Joshua Russ, 35, of Brattleboro, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of an inmate and prostitution.

Investigators say the woman told her parole officer that Russ paid her for oral sex three or four times beginning in January. The alleged incidents happened in his car in a Brattleboro parking lot and at a roadside pull-off in Newfane.

Russ is behind bars and will be arraigned on Friday. He is on paid leave from the Vermont Corrections Department.