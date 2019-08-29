Community gathers to celebrate life of Dalton Criss

It was an emotional night in the Peru High School Gymnasium as hundreds of Clinton County community members gathered to remember Dalton Criss.

There were long hugs, many tears, laughs, and standing ovations as a testament to who Dalton Criss was and what he meant to so many.

"I want to thank him for what a huge positive impact he left on anyone that met he might not be here physically but forever in our hearts," said Tynicia Hendrix, a friend of Dalton.

Criss was an athlete, a family man, a drummer, a scholar and a son of Christ.

"I think it's important to realize that joy isn't something that we inherently have, it's something you need to find and speaking with Dalton I know that he had not only found the true source of joy, but he's with him right now," Emily Allen said.

Many talked about the joy he radiated, his infectious laughter, the man he became and how the only thing bigger than his heart was his appetite.

"His mom would make food for ten, and it would just be me and Dalton," friend Berk Parenteau said.

"I just kept saying, 'my baby brother,' but I knew if the end that God showed me that he was mine for a time," Dalton's sister Danielle said. "He's God's, he's not mine to keep and I hope to see him again one day."

It's a reminder to many that it's not about the number of days you live, but rather how you choose to live them.

Members say Dalton was selfless, and he was true in his brief time on this earth and became a man many desire to be.

Dalton was an organ donor, and many of his organs like his heart and his lungs have already been given to someone who needed them. His family says it was his final selfless act.