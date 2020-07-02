Community group seeks federal aid for Elks Lodge renovation

A church-affiliated community organization is seeking federal funds to convert a historic building in Hartford into a community center.

The Valley News reports the Cornerstone Community Center asked the town board to support its grant proposal for $60,000.

The funds would pay for environmental and feasibility surveys in advance of any renovations.

Praise Chapel, the affiliated church, bought the former Elks Lodge in December for $592,000.

