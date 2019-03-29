Community helps out and lends Fred's Shed sap buckets

A sweet update for you, after a thief swiped sap buckets from maple trees in Franklin County.

Steel buckets are back up, thanks for the kindness of our community.

We headed out to the Fred's Shed operation last week, after police say someone stole 140 buckets. A maple-syrup producing couple offered to lend the sugar makers steel buckets and an investigating officer also chipped in.

Others have also tried to help, but we're told they're all set this morning!

Police are still trying to figure out who took the buckets.