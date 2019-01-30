Community internet service provider plans 2019 rollout

A new Vermont internet service provider says it plans to have customers by the end of the year.

Central Vermont Internet, doing business as CVFiber, is a community-based high-speed internet service that was approved on Town Meeting Day last year. The Times Argus reports there are 16 towns signed up for service with CVFiber, including Barre and Montpelier.

Berlin Select Board member Jeremy Hansen says CVFiber is seeking an application from the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development to help create a business plan, conduct surveying and conduct a feasibility study.

According to Hansen, the survey should be finalized in February to be sent out to member towns to help CVFiber decider where to build first.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)