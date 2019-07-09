Community invited to discuss racial equity, inclusion

Burlington city leaders are meeting tonight to talk about racial equity and inclusion.

The conversation at the First Congregational Church is called "What equity looks like in Burlington." Mayor Miro Weinberger and Police Chief Brandon del Pozo are some of the city leaders scheduled to attend.

The group will try to answer three questions: Who are we as a city? Who do we hope to become? And how will we get there?

The discussion gets underway at 6:30 p.m. It's hosted by Justice for All Vermont.

This is an open discussion and anyone who wants to express their concerns on matters of equity, diversity and inclusion is welcome. Event organizers say they want to address factors that contribute to the systemic nature of racism in Burlington. It's scheduled to go until 8:30 p.m.

Our Erin Brown is there and she will tell you what was said and what solutions were offered tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.