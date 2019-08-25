A Vermont community is rallying behind two teenage girls battling cancer.

On Saturday, people in Fairfax held a wiffle ball tournament for kids and a softball tournament for adults to raise money for 18-year-old Alex Blair and 16-year-old Delaney Sweet-Werneke.

Alex was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2018. She entered remission but her cancer recently came back. She is now in need of a bone marrow donation.

Delaney has been battling osteosarcoma since she was 13. Osteosarcoma is a rare cancer that starts in a child’s bones. Delaney’s mother, Karrie, says it can spread to the lungs, which is what happened to Delaney. Karrie says Delaney had to have surgery on her lungs and the cancer is no longer there. Delaney is now considered “NED” which means “no evidence of disease.” Karrie says remission is not likely with this type of cancer.

“Osteosarcoma is a beast of a cancer and it can come back at any time,” she said.

Karrie says Delaney spent nine consecutive months in the hospital in 2016 when she was first diagnosed. She has had a total of eight surgeries with four of them being major. Delaney has undergone three thoracotomies, two sessions of radiation, 100 rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Karrie said she also had work done on her right hip.

“In 2016, Delaney had a surgery on her hip that removed her hip bone and she has a cadaver bone in there as well as her fibula so that she is able to still walk without crutches,” Karrie told WCAX News.

Karrie says Delaney hasn’t let cancer keep her down and she has faith she will beat it.

“She handles this like a true champion. She does not allow it to control her. She goes to school. She’ll go to school after treatment. She will go to school not feeling well,” she said. “She has a fight in her. She was a competitive sports player. She played soccer and softball and basketball. And we always say that she took the way she fought playing sports into her battle for her life with cancer.”

Event organizers told WCAX that Alex Blair couldn’t be at the tournament because of her treatment, but she and Delaney will split the money raised. They said they were hoping to raise $5,000 at the end of the event to add on to the $20,000 they collected in the last two years that the tournament was held.

If you’d like to donate to Alex, you can head to www.BeAMatch.org to learn more about qualifying to be her donor.

