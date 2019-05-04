Community mourns beloved local figure

Claude Gouin has passed away.

In September, the community held a ceremony to dedicate the baseball field at the Dummerston School to him.

At the time, Claude was recovering from major back surgery to remove sarcoma.

Claude was a chairman on the Dummerston School Board in the mid 90's when he took a corn field that had just been acquired by the school and turned it into that baseball field.

Claude was born in Colchester and ran a successful home-building and remodeling company.

A service of remembrance for him was held this week in Dummerston.

Claude Gouin was 69 years old.

