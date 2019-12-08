Community offers assistance after Franklin loses town garage to fire

Investigators were at the Franklin Town Garage on Sunday, trying to piece together what caused the building to catch fire Saturday afternoon.

Eleven local fire departments worked together to put out the blaze. Residents and town officials say they could see the smoke from their homes.

"I was working in the front yard here and stuff, I went across the road to plow a driveway, I noticed a large cloud of darkness." said Don Ham, a councilman for the town of Franklin, "Then it got blacker and blacker and I went down (to the garage) and it was pretty well engulfed by then".

Fire investigators said that the town garage is a total loss, and most of the equipment inside was also destroyed in the blaze. Ricky Provost, the Director of the Franklin County Emergency Services unit, recapped everything that they have found to be at a loss.

"The building is definitely a complete loss, there's five plow trucks that're, definitely a complete loss, and there's one front-end loader that we haven't really gotten to yet to determine if it's a loss or not."

The highway superintendent for the town, Jacques DeMars, says that without their equipment, they will be in for a rough winter season.

"I hope that we can get this rebuilt as fast as possible and it's going to be, it's going to be a bit of a tough job," DeMars said.

But the local community is steeping in. Thanks to areal towns offering equipment and assistance, the town of Franklin won't be out of luck.

"I've been able to get a good relationship with a lot of townships and I've gotten a lot of phone calls yesterday, many towns have reached out to me, I got a lot of offers for trucks, some of our neighboring towns, they offered us two bays that we can use to store trucks," said DeMars.

Officials estimate that damages, including the garage and equipment should be in the range of thousands, if not millions of dollars. At this point, the town doesn't know when the garage will be rebuilt.

