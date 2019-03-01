Community plans fundraiser for child with heart condition

This weekend is your chance to help a child fighting a serious condition.

Isaiah Deslauriers, 5, and his family live in Peru, New York, but Isaiah has spent most of the last five years at Boston's Children Hospital.

While in the womb, he was diagnosed with aortic stenosis. He had his first open heart surgery at 25 weeks in utero.

After birth, the surgeries continued because the left side of his heart was underdeveloped-- that's the side that pumps oxygen and blood into your body.

Mom Lori describes Isaiah as a miracle and a fighter, and doctors say he's looking good.

The fight puts stress on the family but they get by with help and love from the community.

"They've been behind us from day one and they continue to support, and it's overwhelming, it really is. They're always there for us, we don't know what we would do without them. They lift us up, we don't feel alone. They have an outpour of love for us and it keeps us going," Lori Deslauriers said.

The community is hosting a "Have a Heart" fundraiser Saturday at noon at the Peru VFW. They will serve food, have a silent auction and all proceeds will go directly to Isaiah. The money raised will be used for hospital bills, travel expenses and housing in Boston for the family.