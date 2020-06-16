Community reacts to planned removal of controversial weather vane

A copper weather vane that towers above the campus at Dartmouth College is coming down. Our Adam Sullivan explains why and has reaction from the community.

Driving up Main Street in Hanover, New Hampshire, a green weather vane breaks through the skyline in between the buildings and treetops.

"I'm not sure the harm it is doing by taking it down but I can understand the harm it is doing by it remaining in place," said Rex Carr of Norwich.

The weather vane depicts the college's founder, Eleazor Wheelock, sitting on a barrel of rum. He's apparently lecturing to a Native American who is wearing head feathers and smoking a long pipe. Wheelock established the college more than 250 years ago as an institute to educate native people.

The weather vane was designed in 1928 and has blown in the wind on top of Baker Library ever since.

"We can still teach about it, yeah, but I don't think it has to be rubbed in people's faces every day," Carr said.

"Especially now in this time frame with all of the movement with Black Lives Matter," said Jenna Martin, an incoming first-year student.

Similar to statues that have been toppling across the country, the weather vane will soon be taken down. After students and alumni voiced concerns about what they call a racist and demeaning ornament, Dartmouth's president recently said it does not reflect the Ivy league's school's values.

"It shows Dartmouth's support not only for that specific thing but also just the whole movement going on in general," Martin said.

"I didn't actually know what it looked like up close," said Andrew Bernard, a Dartmouth professor.

And Bernard says with its absence, it's an opportunity for the college to reshape how it presents its history moving forward.

"You could put something else up there that celebrated the way that we think about Native Americans at the college," he said. "Now that would be a positive symbol and not a hurtful symbol."

Dartmouth prides itself on its legacy with Native Americans. But it is clear that stereotypes that exist on campus will likely not disappear overnight.

"What are they going to do about the song which I could sing for you but it would be too depressing?" Ruthie Zales wondered.

She took a little convincing to sing a verse.

"Oh, Eleazor Wheelock was a very pious man. He went into the wilderness to teach the Indian... That's all I am going to give you because it gets worse from there," Zales said.

The Quechee resident says she supports the college's move to remove the weather vane.

"It sets an image for the students present, past and future," she said.

The college has not yet given a time frame for when the weather vane will be removed. It will not be an easy feat; the weather vane weighs 600 pounds.