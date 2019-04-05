Community steps up to help Stowe Theatre Guild after fire

Help is headed to the Stowe Theatre Guild after a fire last weekend.

The theater's storage space, which housed thousands of dollars in costumes and sets, was destroyed in Saturday's fire.

Now, a local family is stepping up to help. The Springer-Miller Family Foundation says it will match community donations up to $10,000 to help them replace what was lost.

Their season starts June 12 and the shows will go on as planned.

As for the fire, authorities say it's considered suspicious.