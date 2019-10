The public can get a taste of wild game in Montpelier Wednesday evening.

It's all to bring awareness to deer management across Vermont. Vermont wildlife officials say deer are one of the best known and most important species in the state, but they say they must be managed to prevent damage to habitats.

The wild game tasting will include deer, moose and bear meat.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Garage Cultural Center downtown.