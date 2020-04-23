Company printing more free COVID-19 signs for Rutland community

Rutland is receiving more reminders in the form of signs on Friday.

We showed you last week how Awesome Graphics in Rutland is printing signs with coronavirus-etiquette reminders, as well as thank you's to essential and health care workers.

It has already given away 2,000 signs for free with the help of private donations.

Both of those batches were snagged within hours of being put outside.

Friday at noon, another 1,000 signs will go into the bin outside their store free for community members.