Adirondack bike rail company still plans to use track to be deemed abandoned

A company is looking to abandon a railway after years without trains rolling down the tracks but part of the track is currently being used by an Adirondack bike rail company.

WCAX first met up with co-founder of Revolution Rail Rob Harte two years ago.

He had just put these rail bikes on the unused tracks in North Creek, New York. He has a lease with the current owner to run along four miles of the track.

Now the current owner is in talks with the state to have the corridor declared abandoned, meaning it no longer has use as a railroad.

Harte says if that happens and someone else takes over, he thinks they'll still be able to ride.

"We're confident we're going to be able to running. We've been talking to the current owner, we've been talking to the state and local officials and everyone is behind us and everyone feels like we'll be able to work out an arrangement," said Harte.

Next weekend is the last weekend of the season for Revolution Rail.

Harte says in the past two years, they've doubled their fleet and have taken tens of thousands of people for a ride.