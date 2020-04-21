Casella submits revised application for Bethlehem landfill

Casella Waste Systems has submitted a revised application to expand its landfill in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

In February, Casella pulled its application for the expansion. The Caledonian-Record reports that happened one day before the state concluded it did not meet a public benefit requirement. The current application, filed March 24, is under review by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. Once the department determines it’s complete, a public hearing would be scheduled to gather input from residents.

Bethlehem voters in 2017 and 2018 rejected a proposal to expand the landfill.

