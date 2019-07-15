Competitors vie for cheese board championship

We are in the middle of a competition to determine the first ever Vermont cheese board champ.

Thirty-five entries were submitted and on display recently at the Tree House Hardwoods and Millshop in South Burlington.

An overall winner will be crowned, but there are also other fun categories such as cheesiest and most Vermonty. They're being judged on overall appeal, uniqueness of design and quality of craftsmanship.

The Vermont Woodworks Council is one of the groups behind the event. A good portion of the wood used for these cheese boards was provided by Shelburne Farms.

Vermont is known for its cheese and woodworking, so this is a way to bring both of those communities together.

"The quality of craftsmanship, the creativity that the woodworkers in our area have shown is really amazing. Some very, very neat stuff that they've made. Cheese board is pretty simple. Not a huge thing to make, but there's some craftsmanship required in that and a little bit of creativity. That's where we arrived at this whole idea," said Lucas Jenson of the Tree House Hardwoods and Millshop

Twenty cheese boards were picked from this group.

The final selection of winning entries will be chosen at the Vermont Cheesemakers dinner and displayed at the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival next month in Shelburne.