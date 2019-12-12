Competitors vie for energy-sustainable gingerbread homes

Many families traditionally build gingerbread houses during the holiday time, and those on display at Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier come with the added benefit of being sustainable.

All the homes in the Suncommon contest feature renewable energy elements like solar panels or electric cars.

Adam Greenberg entered the competition with his family. "I mostly went into the designing. I didn't do most of the stuff with excepting to the wiring and the compost bin and the windmill," Greenberg said.

There are 20 competitors including Cabot Cheese, Lake Champlain Chocolates, a Vermont Technical College engineering team and about 10 individual entries.

The winners and a people's choice award will be voted on Facebook Thursday night.

