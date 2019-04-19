Completion date for Burlington's City Place pushed back again

Everyone wants to know when Burlington's giant hole in the ground will deliver on a promise.

City Place is Burlington's future retail, housing and workspace. It was supposed to open this fall. That turned into the fall of 2020 and now it's scheduled to be done by the end of 2021.

Our Dom Amato has followed this story since last year and he spoke with city leaders about the project's future. They say they're confident work will begin this spring but some people we spoke with are not feeling the same way.

"We all know it's not happening," Rainbow Cornelia said.

Cornelia is skeptical about the future of Burlington's City Place. The $230 million project including two 14-story towers is supposed to bring new stores, restaurants, housing, parking and office space to downtown Burlington.

"It's going to help to reinvigorate downtown," said Kurt Wright, R-Burlington City Council president.

Wright says City Place will help keep the downtown strong and help grow the city's tax base.

"The more that we can expand and grow our tax base, the better it is for stabilizing property taxes for everybody here in Burlington," Wright said.

But the project has seen its share of delays. Asbestos during demolition, permitting and financing problems, and lawsuits pushed back the completion date to the end of 2021.

City leaders including Mayor Miro Weinberger remain hopeful and optimistic work on the project will start up soon.

"Pretty much anytime you build anything there's unpredictability, there's challenges that come up. Certainly, there have been challenges, it would not shock me if there were future challenges with a project of this magnitude and complexity," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Developer Don Sinex says financing for the project has been secured and there are retail tenants ready to sign leases. The University of Vermont Medical Center already signed a lease for most of the office space and remains committed. Sinex says the some of the plan's details might change but its size will not shrink.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said Max Tracy, P-Burlington City Council.

Tracy has been critical of the project's size and fit in the Queen City. He says a lack of updates and clarity on the project has community members and himself wondering what's next.

"This is the heart of our downtown and to have a hole in the ground with no activity and all this detrimental impact on surrounding businesses in the community is really unacceptable," Tracy said.

In an email, Sinex told WCAX News work will restart in May or June.

Weinberger says the City Council expects to hear an update on the project at their next meeting.