Completion of Lake Champlain drawbridge to take extra year

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says it's going to take more than an extra year before traffic will be traveling on a new drawbridge that links the Lake Champlain islands of South Hero and North Hero.

A temporary bridge is now in place. The state says it had hoped the new bridge could be open to traffic by May 2021. Now officials say it will be the summer of 2022. Removing the temporary drawbridge will take another year.

The state says the extra time is needed to address unanticipated soil contamination found at the construction site. Tests detected lead, which was expected, but they also found PCBs and a chromium compound.

