Compromise to curb hunting in Essex

A college professor was shot and killed at his dining room table a decade ago in Essex. Ever since then, his town has debated whether to change its gun policy.

Now, there's a compromise to curb hunting.

The new rules take effect immediately and specify when hunting with firearms is allowed in parts of Indian Brook Park and Saxon Hill Forest. Those dates are Oct. 15 through Dec. 15.

Also, no gunfire is allowed at the Essex Tree Farm and target shooting is forbidden on all town-owned land.

Last month, Essex scrapped a controversial proposal to require people with shooting ranges to register them with the town.