Concerned citizens help stop three people from illegally entering U.S.

U.S. Border Patrol agents say concerned citizens helped them stop three Europeans from illegally entering the United States.

Last week, agents say someone near the border in New York reported two men approached him and asked for a ride to New York City.

Then, a local business owner also called to report suspicious activity.

Agents say they arrested Nick Clemenza-Ferriera, an Italian citizen without immigration documents walking along the road.

They later stopped a car where the driver, Andre Camarra, a Spanish citizen, was arrested for smuggling and another Italian citizen, George Mecedo-Gonzaelz, was arrested for re-entry after removal.