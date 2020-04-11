Concern grows after infected inmates moved to St. Johnsbury

On Saturday, the Department of Corrections updated its numbers of COVID-19 positive inmates and staff.

This is following the positive test result of an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on April 8th. D.O.C. and the Department of Health then tested each inmate and staff person at that facility. A total of 328 tests were completed.

32 inmates and 16 staff have tested positive. 9 staff results are still pending. We are still waiting to hear results from 271 tests.

The staff that tested positive are being asked to quarantine at home or they can quarantine at an isolation site arranged by the state in Chittenden County.

To help mitigate the spread of the virus, D.O.C. has been prepared to use the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury as a surge location for inmates who test positive.

On Thursday, 28 infected inmates were moved to the Caledonia County Work Camp facility (part of the Northeast Correctional Complex) in St. Johnsbury. Four infected inmates remain at the Northwest Correctional Facility in negative pressure rooms.

The 65 inmates who were previously at the CCWC, were relocated to other facilities across the state, prior to an infected inmates arriving.

The 28 inmates who were moved to St. Johnsbury, are asymptomatic, and do not require hospital level of care. Officials say staff has been trained in protocols to mitigate any spread to staff when interacting with the COVID positive inmates.

If inmates who are placed at NECC develop symptoms that require hospital level of care, they will be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in lieu of being treated at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead says D.O.C. contacted him about a week ago, letting him know that they intended on using the St. Johnsbury facility as a surge location. The information was passed along to the Select Board. In a letter to Governor Phil Scott, Whitehead says he became aware that inmates were being moved to the facility after reading a Facebook post.

As of Saturday, Caledonia County had eight confirmed cases of COIVD-19.

"To increase Caledonia County’s infected population over night by a factor of 4 is reckless and dangerous," said Whitehead in the letter.

Whitehead asked the Governor that all staff that work at the St. Johnsbury surge facility be mandated to quarantine themselves from the public, and only travel from the Comfort Inn, where the state is paying for staff to stay, to the facility and back as long as infected patients are being cared for.

"The decision to make this site a surge facility did not include any conversation from the Municipal level, and I understand that during the State of Emergency, sometimes those decisions need to be made at the State level but we are taking a lot of heat over this from our residents," Whitehead said.