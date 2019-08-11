Concerns over health insurance rate hike

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he is concerned that health insurance will increase by double digits next year.

Last week the Green Mountain care board approved a 12% price hike for Blue Cross Blue Shield and a 10% hike for MVP health care. Scott says with Vermont’s aging population heath care costs are rising. He believes getting more young people to move to Vermont could help the costs but he's not sure there's an immediate fix. Governor Scott says he has tried to make prescription drugs more accessible and affordable for Vermonters.

"We took some action here in the state a year ago to try and enable Vermonters to go across the border to Canada, buying prescription drugs at a reduced price. Now the federal government has come forward and said they they will allow us to and we'll see how that works out," Scott said.

The increase will go into effect January 1, 2020. It will affect about 73,000 Vermonters.