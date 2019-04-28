Concerns over the treatment of horses at a farm in West Topsham

Concerns raised over the treatment of horses at a farm in West Topsham.

WCAX News received photos that appear to show dead horses partially buried, and animal activists believe they didn't die of natural causes.

We are not showing the photos due to the graphic nature of them. Other photos obtained by WCAX News show horses that some believe are being mistreated. Only two horses could be seen from the road on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say they have received a complaint about the farm and have been investigating.

After consulting with several Veterinarians and working with the farm owner, Police say there are no charges at this time.

"We can't speculate what happened to those horses without an autopsy or an necropsy and I don't see that happening," said Vermont State Police Trooper David Upson.

Police say that the horses that were believed to be partially buried, is part of a normal practice of disposing of a dead animal. They say that the ground was frozen when the horses died and they were not able to buried. We have spoken with people who claim their horses died while in the care of the owners of this farm. They did not want to speak with us.