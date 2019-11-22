Concerns raised over Vt. dams

A recent report from FEMA, northeast dams, including Vermont and New Hampshire, needs to be fixed. FEMA says a lot of homes could flood and people could get hurt if one of those 11 dams fail.

The Chief of Dam Safety at the Department of Environmental Conservation says some of the dams are old, built more than 50 years ago, and like a lot of the state's infrastructure, they need maintenance, which takes time and money.

Currently, there are 11 damns on the list, but the state says it can only focus on ten.

That's because the Waterbury Dam was built by the U.S. Army and needs federal funding to fix it.

"Those ten dams are high hazard dams that have been determined to either be in poor condition or have significant operational deficiencies," said Ben Green with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Green says none of the ten are currently at risk of overflowing.

D.E.C.'s Commissioner Emily Boedecker says there's more than $300,000 federal and state grant money to fix some of the issues, but says D.E.C has their own plan.

"What we're able to do at this point in time, with these grant funds is to actually move ahead with what we think are the top ten dams that are most likely to need some work," Boedecker said.

The dams identified in the report are the following:

- Waterbury Dam

- Indian Brook Reservoir

- St. Albans North Reservoir

- Wolcott Pond

- East Long Pond

- Institute Pond

- Stiles Pond

- Thurman W. Dix Reservoir

- Silver Lake

- Lake Sadawga West Dike Dam

While the process to examine and repair dams can be lengthy, Boedecker says recently passed legislation, Act 161, allows them to move faster than they could have just one year ago.

It authorizes the D.E.C. to mandate repairs to dams even if they're on private property.

Upkeep used to be left to the property owner's discretion.

"We do need to understand that just like our water pipes, our roads, just because you built it once, doesn't mean you don't have to go back and take care of it," Boedecker said.

The Federal High Hazard Potential Dam Grant is for $202,000, and the state came up with $109,000 on its own.

D.E.C says they will cover the cost of research and assessment only.