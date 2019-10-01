Conclusion in fatal NH shooting revised after officer's conduct

The New Hampshire attorney general's office has amended its conclusion in a review of a police officer's fatal shooting of a man in 2016.

Ian Kibbe was an officer in Claremont, New Hampshire. He shot and killed Cody Lafont during a confrontation at Lafont's home. The state attorney general ruled that shooting justified.

Click here to read the original 2016 report from the attorney general.

Then last year, Kibbe was convicted of lying on the job for falsifying documents. That conviction led the state to revisit the fatal shooting.

Click here to read the crime scene review.

Investigators now say they can't disprove Kibbe's claim he shot Lafont in self-defense, but because Kibbe's credibility is damaged by his own conviction, the shooting is no longer considered justified.

However, Kibbe faces no criminal charges in connection with that shooting.

Click here to read the amended conclusion.

Kibbe is no longer with the department. He was sentenced to community service and ordered not to seek further employment in New Hampshire law enforcement following the charges for falsifying documentation of evidence.