Condos urges Congress to prevent Russian election meddling

Vermont's top election official is blasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel and GOP efforts to block laws intended to strengthen the security of U.S. elections.

Secretary of State Jim Condos wrote a recent op-ed about Russian hacking and our electoral system. He said both the Mueller Report and intelligence community's findings show that the Russians "executed a sweeping and orchestrated campaign" to meddle with U.S. election systems and public opinions.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Condos about the logjam in Washington and the potential threats going into the 2020 election.