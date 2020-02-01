Confirmed Coronavirus case in Massachusetts

The eighth case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. and its the closest case to our region.

The CDC says positive test results came back Friday night for a man in his 20's, who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Health officials say he recently returned from Wuhan, China and was isolated soon after he got to the U.S.

The Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner says the state has been preparing for a possible case and say the risk to the public remains low.

In Vermont, infectious disease specialists says the biggest risk right now in our region is the flu. Officials say although the risk is also low for you to get the Coronavirus in Vermont, doctors are staying prepared.

"The big issue with this particular Coronavirus is that its completely new. Its a new strain of human infection and when there's a new infection introduced in humans, there's no pre-existing immunity which can certainly raise the risk for more severe infection," said Dr. Cindy Noyes of the UVM Medical Center.

This coronavirus has resulted in thousands of confirmed human infections in more than 20 countries, with more than 99 percent of cases in China. To date, eight cases have been confirmed in the US: three people in California, two in Illinois and one individual each in Massachusetts, Washington State, and Arizona.