Conflicting reports over cancellation of Woodstock 50

There is confusion over the status of Woodstock 50; it's still unclear whether the music festival is actually happening.

Woodstock 50 is supposed to take place in August around the same time the historic music festival took place back in 1969 in New York.

Celebrities attached to the event including Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons.

But according to USA Today, a spokesperson for Woodstock 50's financial partner says the festival is canceled. Billboard Magazine also reported the concert is a no-go.

But organizers of the festival say that's not true and the concert is still on.

All of this upheaval comes as fans are still waiting to buy tickets. They were supposed to go on sale last Monday but the official website just says they're going on sale soon.