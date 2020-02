A quick follow up to a story we've been following for several months now.

Thunder road driver, Cameron Ouellette from Barre, received a Kidney Transplant last summer. The donor was West Swanton native, Amanda Conger.

Amanda, a senior hockey player at St. Anselm, was recently named one of five finalists for Hockey Humanitarian of the Year and last night she played in her 110th game for St. Anselm, breaking the school's all time record.