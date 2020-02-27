Congressional lawmakers push to keep minor league teams

Congressional lawmakers from our region have signed onto a bipartisan resolution aimed at saving minor league baseball teams in danger of being eliminated by Major League Baseball.

The Vermont Lake Monsters are one of the 42 teams in danger of demotion or losing their major league affiliation. The bipartisan lineup of co-sponsors includes Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders as well as New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. It calls on the Senate to support the preservation of Minor League Baseball and encourages the continuation of baseball in 160 communities around the country.

"The initial proposed minor league reorganization seems to establish a second tier of teams that jeopardizes local fan interest in the national pastime and the possibility of teams moving away from communities where baseball is an integral part of their summer cultures," Leahy said in a statement.

